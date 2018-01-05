Man tampers with donation box at university's lion habitat

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - University of North Alabama police say they're searching for a man who tampered with a donation box outside the school's lion habitat.

Police tell AL.com that he damaged the box on Saturday. Police also posted a video on Facebook and said it showed the man who damaged it that day.

Police say he had also tampered with the box on Dec. 18, but was unable to make access.

The university's website says the habitat houses Leo III and Una, the only lion mascots in the United States living on campus.

