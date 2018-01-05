Woman who accused Moore of improper sexual conduct loses her home to fire

One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire.

Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.

They also say they have a person of interest in custody, but they add it does not appear to be related to her allegations against Moore.

Johnson, however, says she doesn't know what to believe about that.

"It's too coincidental to me, but whatever they say, I'll go with. But, you know, right now I'm just so devastated," says Tina Johnson.

Johnson says she and her family were not injured but got out only with the clothes on their backs, and are having a hard time finding a rental home.

She and a neighbor say they saw a young man around the house before and during the fire.

