FIRST ALERT: Minor sleet threat Sunday into Monday

The weather has been gorgeous Friday with highs in the lower to mid 40s across the area. A few cold spots like Etowah, Cherokee, and Cullman counties have remained in the upper 30s. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows around 20 degrees.



Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. Expect highs in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the mid 20s.



Winter Weather Threat: We'll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase during the late afternoon and evening. It is possible we could see some rain as early 6 p.m. in West Alabama, but most of the rainfall will arrive after 8 p.m. and spread eastward through the overnight. It is possible we could see some sleet mixed with the rain. While I don't expect major travel issues, we could see a few slick spots. The best chances for a rain/sleet mix will include Blount, Cherokee, Calhoun and Etowah counties. We will likely see the rain/sleet threat continue through early Monday. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 40s.



Travel Forecast: We're looking at a more significant freezing rain and sleet threat in Georgia including Atlanta and areas to the west. The most likely time for any travel problems would be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Use caution when driving to Atlanta for the National Championship. As the precipitation begins, we could see temperatures d rop to near freezing near the Alabama/Georgia line. As usual the most likely place for slick spots to develop would be on bridges and overpasses.



Monday looks mainly wet and a bit warmer. Temperatures will climb to the lower 50s Monday with highs in the 60s through much of next week. We'll see mainly partly sunny skies with occasional showers through the week. Rain chances will likely climb to 40 percent by Thursday. Fortunately, there is no severe weather in the forecast.

