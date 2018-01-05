Friday night arrival in Atlanta for Tide, Bulldogs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Friday night arrival in Atlanta for Tide, Bulldogs

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (WSFA) -

The Georgia Bulldogs rolled into Atlanta Friday evening in a motorcade of buses. The Alabama Crimson Tide isn't far behind.

Nick Saban and his players are taking a short flight from Tuscaloosa that's expected to be wheels-down in Atlanta at 6:15 p.m.

Both teams are set for Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

It's just the second time ever that two teams from the same conference will play for the title. The SEC became the first conference when Alabama defeated LSU 21-0 in the 2012 BCS Championship.

Now, six years later, two teams from the SEC again are arriving at their team hotels before they face off in the championship three days later.

Georgia is making the hour-and-a-half drive from Athens to Atlanta, while the Crimson Tide is flying in from Tuscaloosa.

Georgia will be staying at the Hyatt Regency and Alabama at the Marriott Marquee.

The two will meet on the biggest stage in college football Monday night at 7 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

