Schools preparing for flu season

Flu season is upon us and because of that, local school systems are taking precautions.

"Something that we look at every year that we want to protect against," said Tara Underwood, nursing supervisor at Jefferson County Schools. "Prevention is key. Always want to prevent on the front end and then treat as necessary."

School starts back for Jefferson County students on Monday. School leaders are again are urging all parents to make sure their kids have a flu shot. They're also bringing the shots to the schools.

"Consent forms can still be sent in by the parents, and the health department will be in the schools giving those flu shots next week," said Underwood.

Teachers and staff also have had access to the flu shot clinic.

It's not a bad idea especially when you look at the most recent flu map from the state health department. The majority of the state is currently experiencing significant flu activity.

Outside of the shots, Underwood says they are encouraging everyone to practice good health habits like washing their hands regularly.

"And then if students have any fever, any symptoms, then we encourage parents to keep those students at home so that the illness doesn't spread," said Underwood.

