18-wheeler overturns on 1st Ave. S after clipping railroad bridge

Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -

Birmingham police say a commercial truck went under a railroad bridge on 1st Ave South near 55th Street, clipping the top of the bridge and overturning.

The driver was not injured.

CSX is on the scene inspecting the damage.

