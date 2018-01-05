Hanceville teenager charged with capital murder in Gadsden

Gadsden police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.

Etowah County Coroner London Pearce has identified the victim as Aaron Huff of Gadsden.

Police responded to the area of Hoke Street and Litchfield Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area. While responding they got a call from Gadsden Regional Hospital where there was a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Huff was a passenger in a car when he was shot and taken to the hospital by the driver.

Tyler Michael Abbott, 17, of Hanceville, has been charged with capital murder as an adult. He is being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond.

Detectives believe Huff and Abbott knew each other and they met in a nearby parking lot just prior to the shooting, where there was an altercation.

Police say more charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.