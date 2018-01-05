Coroner ID's 18-year-old shot, killed in Gadsden Thursday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Coroner ID's 18-year-old shot, killed in Gadsden Thursday night

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Gadsden on Thursday night.

The Gadsden coroner has identified the victim as Aaron Huff.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly