AATC Korean BBQ Tacos w/ Slaw

1 lb grilled chicken

1 cup diced red pepper

1 cup diced onion

2 Tbsp minced ginger

1 Tbsp minced garlic

Olive oil

Sesame oil

8 flour tortillas

1 cup Korean BBQ Sauce

Stir fry vegetables for about two minutes, add chicken and blend in BBQ sauce. Warm tortillas and fill them. Mix shredded cabbage with rice vinegar and ginger syrup and serve on the side or over taco mixture. It is spicy but fantastic!