AATC Korean BBQ Tacos w/ Slaw
1 lb grilled chicken
1 cup diced red pepper
1 cup diced onion
2 Tbsp minced ginger
1 Tbsp minced garlic
Olive oil
Sesame oil
8 flour tortillas
1 cup Korean BBQ Sauce
Stir fry vegetables for about two minutes, add chicken and blend in BBQ sauce. Warm tortillas and fill them. Mix shredded cabbage with rice vinegar and ginger syrup and serve on the side or over taco mixture. It is spicy but fantastic!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.