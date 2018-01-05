Montgomery's Hyundai plant gets into football championship spirit

The trains were rolling on the tracks at Boyles Yard in Tarrant Friday afternoon. Earlier though it was a much different scene as first responders were standing by after an early morning acid spill.More >>
On Friday morning, 20th Street and University Boulevard remained closed as crews cleaned up the remnants of a six-inch water main break that erupted Wednesday.
Two people have been arrested after a man was found shot at Walmart and another man showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds.
Students from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts didn't need carpentry skills for the work they're doing to a Tuscaloosa homeowner's house.
Big game means big traffic headaches for football fans, but there is a service to help. Lyft partners with the College Football Committee and the folks at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
