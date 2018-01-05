Montgomery's Hyundai plant gets into football championship spirit

Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama says it's going to allow its morning shift crew members to wear their favorite team's jersey instead of their daily team wear.

Those on the assembly line will also notice a trend as they build each vehicle. Fifty vehicles, alternating between red and white, will roll down the assembly line as a show of support for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The vehicles will start down the line at 8:30 a.m. and will be on the line until the end of the shift.

And finally, HMMA is having a friendly cross-state wager with its sister company, KIA, which has a plant in West Point, Ga.

The winner of the wager will be allowed to display their plant’s vehicles in the loser’s plant and the vehicles will have the team colors and Georgia or Alabama decorations on them.

The Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs face each other in an all-SEC national championship in Atlanta Monday night.

