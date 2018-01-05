FIRST ALERT: Travelers heading to GA for big game be aware of possible ice

FIRST ALERT for travelers heading to Georgia for a wintry mix that could create a few slick spots briefly during the morning hours on Monday. It might be best if you head out on Sunday to avoid this icy chance and otherwise wet travel conditions on Monday. Sunshine is once again abundant Friday and temperatures will be milder, but still below normal by about 10-15 degrees.



Temperatures start rebounding over the weekend and definitely by next week. It will still be chilly to start on Saturday morning, but after that we won’t have to deal with sub-freezing temperatures much longer. Rain looks likely on Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures across east Alabama and into Georgia will be closest to the freezing mark and precipitation might start off initially as a wintry mix before changing quickly over to rain. Showers are likely on Monday and temperatures will be around normal in the lower 50s.



New data suggests a slight rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday and then higher chances on Thursday and Friday of next week. Temperatures look dramatically milder too. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s look common.



Tracking retreating cold air on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

