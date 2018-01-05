Tuscaloosa & Athens mayors make friendly wager on National Championship Game

With Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game right around the corner, major bragging rights are on the line for Alabama and Georgia football fans. That is especially true in Tuscaloosa and in Athens, Georgia, and now the mayors of the two cities have gotten in on the competition.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson have agreed that if Alabama wins, Denson will wear a Bama shirt to the following Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting. Denson will also donate $100 to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and send beer from three Athens area breweries, Creature Comforts Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Company and The Southern Brewing Company.



If the Georgia wins, Maddox will wear a Bulldogs shirt to the following Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. Maddox also will donate $100 to the Athens Area Emergency Food Bank and send beer from three Tuscaloosa-area breweries, Band of Brothers Brewing Company, Black Warrior Brewing Company and Druid City Brewing.



With Alabama's recent National Championship wins, Maddox has come out on top in other similar friendly wagers. However, Georgia's last National Championship was in 1980, so a wager like this one is a first for Denson.



The two mayors have had fun chatting about the game.



"Just remember, we've had a lot of success against Georgia," Maddox joked with Denson via FaceTime earlier this week. "Remember the 'blackout' a few years ago? That didn't come out too well, so you just got to be careful."



"Now, you just ruined your reputation," Denson joked back. "I told these guys you were such a nice guy and you didn't do the trash talking, it all came from my side."



The Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs kick off in Atlanta at 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST) on Monday, Jan. 8.

