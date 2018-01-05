Grilled Firecracker Salmon
4 servings
Ingredients:
4 6 oz. Salmon Steaks
¼ cup peanut oil
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
1 clove garlic, minced
¾ teaspoons grated ginger
½ teaspoon sesame oil
Salt and pepper to taste.
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients except the salmon.
2. Place salmon in a large re-sealable bag. Pour marinade over salmon and place in refrigerator 1-2 hours to allow marinade to flavor the salmon filets.
3. Preheat grill pan. Remove fish from re-sealable bag and place on hot grill.
4. Cook over medium-high heat for 4-6 minutes on each side until desired doneness.
5. Serve immediately
