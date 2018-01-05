Grilled Firecracker Salmon

4 servings

Ingredients:

4 6 oz. Salmon Steaks

¼ cup peanut oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, minced

¾ teaspoons grated ginger

½ teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients except the salmon.

2. Place salmon in a large re-sealable bag. Pour marinade over salmon and place in refrigerator 1-2 hours to allow marinade to flavor the salmon filets.

3. Preheat grill pan. Remove fish from re-sealable bag and place on hot grill.

4. Cook over medium-high heat for 4-6 minutes on each side until desired doneness.

5. Serve immediately

