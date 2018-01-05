Autocar Trucks lays off 70 workers at eastern Indiana plant

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (AP) - An eastern Indiana company that makes terminal tractors and yard trucks used primarily in the freight industry has laid off nearly six dozen workers.

Autocar Trucks laid off about 70 hourly-wage workers Thursday at its plant in Hagerstown, Indiana.

The privately-owned company declined to discuss the layoffs in a statement Thursday.

But United Auto Workers representative Dan Huddleston tells The (Richmond) Palladium-Item the layoffs were "a bit of a surprise" and appear to have resulted from a slowdown in orders for the plant's primary production line, which is terminal tractors and yard trucks.

Autocar announced plans in September for a $120 million, 1-million-square-foot plant in Birmingham, Alabama, that could employ nearly 750 workers.

Autocar moved to Hagerstown in 2003. It's expected to remain headquartered there after the Birmingham plant opens.

Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.