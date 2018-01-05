I-20 EB reopens after fatal crash, separate multi-vehicle wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

I-20 EB reopens after fatal crash, separate multi-vehicle wreck in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Eastbound lanes of I-20 have reopened in Talladega Co. at mile marker 165 after a fatal car crash and a separate multi-vehicle crash. 

One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into an overturned commercial vehicle. 

The multi-vehicle crash happened just east of the fatal wreck.

Lanes were shut down for several hours. 

