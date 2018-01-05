Syfy bringing ‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’ to TV

The podcast Serial is being adapted to a TV series, but it has also inspired at least one other project

By Stephanie Topacio Long



As one George R.R. Martin-based TV series nears its end, another is poised to begin. Syfy was close to a series order for Nightflyers in September, according to Deadline, and the network has now pulled the trigger. Syfy has officially ordered the adaptation, Variety reports.

The project stems from Martin’s 1980 novella, which was included in a 1985 short story collection of the same name. A sci-fi horror story, Nightflyers also inspired a 1987 film, upon which the television series will be based. The story centers on a group of scientists and a telepath who together embark on a space voyage in search of alien life. Along the way, they face unexpected dangers that cause cracks within their ranks.

The Nightflyers series is written by Jeff Buhler, who will executive produce along with showrunner Daniel Cerone. Their fellow executive producers include Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions; and Gene Klein, Davis Bartis, and Doug Liman of Hypnotic. Robert Jaffe, a writer and producer for the original Nightflyers adaptation, will produce, as will Andrew McCarthy, who is also set to direct. Meanwhile, Mike Cahill is lined up to direct the pilot.

Martin will also serve as an executive producer, although it was previously reported that he would be unavailable. He has been hard at work finishing his much-anticipated tome The Winds of Winter, so he won’t be involved on a “day-to-day” basis, according to Variety. The author’s progress on the book has been notoriously slow; he started it more than five years ago.

While the series will air on Syfy in the United States, Netflix has landed first-run rights for non-U.S. markets. The streamer will also co-produce the adaptation alongside Universal Cable Productions. No timeline for the series’ release has been announced as of yet.

With Game of Thrones set to conclude after its upcoming eighth season, fans will likely be curious about Nightflyers. The series may help fill a viewing void when the show ends. It deals with some themes that are similar to ones featured on Game of Thrones, such as survival, albeit in very different circumstances.

Update: We’ve updated this post with news of the series order.

