Mickey: Warmer temps after today

It's looking like a pretty brutal morning, with temps in the teens in most areas. Under mostly sunny skies, look for highs today only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We have another freezing cold night expected, but not quite as bitter cold as this morning.This weekend should see highs in the 40s. And, Sunday night into Monday we have a good chance of getting some rain.

Highs on Monday should make it into the 50s, and the rain should last until Monday night. Milder air is in the forecast for next week. By next Thursday we could even see low 60s on the thermometer.

Hope ya have a great weekend!

