Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to $450 million, just hours before the drawing.

The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN. (Source: PIxabay)

(RNN) - Are you feeling lucky?

Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 and 10. It won't be known until later whether there are winners this time around.

Both Mega Millions and Powerball are offering jackpots of at least $450 million, making this week the first time both prizes have been so large at the same time.

People across the country are buying tickets for both lottery games in hopes of winning either one or both of the grand prizes, but the odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.

To put that in perspective, 88 quadrillion is the same as 88,000 trillion or 88 million billion.

The odds of only winning one of the jackpots are also high but slightly more doable than winning both - though no one has managed to win either jackpot so far this year.

Mega Millions players' odds of winning the $450 million jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, which CNN says is 2,000 times less likely than being killed by a lightning strike or an earthquake.

The odds of winning the $570 million Powerball jackpot are similarly stacked against you at 1 in 292.2 million.

To top it all off, the lotteries made these odds longer on purpose. Both have increased the numbers people can choose to play, making it less likely someone will get all six right.

With less frequent jackpot winners come higher prizes, attracting more players.

If you want to see how lucky - or not - you truly are, the Powerball drawing will be held Saturday.

