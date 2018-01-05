2-year long Tuscaloosa interstate project to begin Monday

A two-year long interstate project will begin Monday in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to add lanes on Interstate 20/59 between Exit 73 and Exit 76, as well as add a crimson-colored arch bridge over US-82 (McFarland Boulevard) to serve as a gateway to Tuscaloosa.

The work is scheduled to happen during overnight hours (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Two lanes in each direction will be open at all times during daytime hours.

ALDOT expects this project to last until winter of 2020.

The goal is to provide better flow for the heavy traffic that uses this stretch of interstate.

ALDOT tells drivers to expect possible delays and use caution in the work zone.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.