Crews responding to possible hazmat situation in Tarrant

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

Crews in Tarrant are responding to a possible hazmat situation at a rail yard. 

Officers are monitoring a tanker carrying sulfuric acid that split at the CSX Boyles Terminal on Seabord Road. 

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is also on standby as responders determine how to proceed. 

