Crews responding to possible hazmat situation in Tarrant

Eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed in Talladega Co. at mile marker 165 as crews respond to a fatal car crash and a separate multi-vehicle crash.More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
It's looking like a pretty brutal morning, with temps in the teens in most areas.More >>
One of the women who spoke to the Washington Post back in November and accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was 14 years old has sued Mr. Moore and his campaign for defamation in relation to statements made about her during his campaign for U.S. Senate.More >>
