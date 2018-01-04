CDC study shows AL still has high infant mortality rates

A report from the Centers for Disease Control released Thursday still ranks Alabama as having some of the highest infant mortality rates in the U.S.

That report studied numbers from 2013 to 2015.

But Dr. Martha Wingate with UAB's School of Public Health looked at more recent statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

They showed infant mortality rates higher than those in the CDC report at 9.1 deaths per every 1,000 live births

“That's about 500 babies died within their first year,” Wingate says.

She goes on to explain the three biggest reasons for the deaths are birth defects, babies born before they're full term, and SIDS deaths.

But it's the racial disparities that persist, too, and continue to cause concern.

Wingate says black babies are twice as likely to die in their first year compared to those who are white.

Many times it’s because they are born pre-term.

"There’s a lot of clinical theories around that, but also social issues like access to care, satisfaction with care, feeling you're a part of the process, racism," said Wingate.

Wingate says both UAB's School of Public Health and School of Nursing have programs that are working to address some of these issues.

But she says to really attack the problem, it should be addressed in three layers: individually, community wide, and in policies that directly affect women.

“There’s not one string to pull, there's multiple strings we could be pulling at the same time. And that's what we have to be smart about…that they're working in connection with each other,” said Wingate.

