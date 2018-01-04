FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold temperatures again overnight

The weather has been brutally cold this week with temperatures running about 20-25 degrees below average. We'll finally see some warmer changes in the coming days. For overnight, expect lows in the mid to upper teens.

Expect highs to reach the lower 40s during the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be chilly for Friday evening with lows in the upper teens.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Highs will reach near 50 by Sunday. Rain chances will climb by Sunday night. We'll likely see some rain as early as 8pm for West Alabama. Widespread rain will impact the area overnight through Monday. While no severe weather is expected, it is possible we could experience some periods of heavy rainfall. The rain chances will decrease Monday night. If you're driving to Atlanta Monday for the National Championship Game, you'll likely have some showers to deal with during the drive.

Warming Trend: We'll see warmer temperatures through next week with highs in the 50s and eventually the 60s by Thursday. Expect some rain toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.