Multiple coyote sightings have Vestavia Hills residents on high alert

There have been an unusual amount of calls recently about coyotes making multiple appearances in Vestavia Hills yards.

Folks in neighborhoods all over Vestavia Hills have seen coyotes - some even in broad daylight.

One woman we spoke with says they have seen a coyote four times in the last two weeks. Although coyotes usually do not bother humans, they are known to attack pets, and that's causing some alarm within the community.

That has the city putting up traps to capture the coyotes in order to keep residents and their pets safe.

Lt. Chuck Nagle with the Vestavia Police Department says there are some things you can do that will help keep them out of your yard.

"Make sure your trash lids are on tight and do not leave any pet or cat food around in your backyard if it all possible," Lt. Nagle explains.

He also suggests that you don’t leave any small cats or dogs out unsupervised, especially when you let your dogs out at night have someone there watching them.

