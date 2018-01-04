Pelham to cut ribbon on new recreation center

The city of Pelham will hold the ribbon cutting for its new recreation center on Friday. It’s just the latest project completed by the city.

"Play and stay in Pelham. That's been a theme for us for a long time," said City Council President Rick Hayes.

The rec center has everything from basketball courts, to a track and multi-purpose rooms.

"Dance classes, pilates classes, different crossfit type of training classes. We've got a workout fitness room also," said Hayes.

Next to the facility is Pelham’s new middle school. Next to it, a new library that is under construction.

Asked if "destination city" was too strong a term to describe the goal of city leaders, Hayes said he didn’t think so.

"Oh no, we've always wanted to be a destination city and in a lot of ways we are," he said.

Hayes said things like the Oak Mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Complex have been very important to the city, and these latest projects will add to that momentum.

"This is one of those things. Try to bring it all together, but bring it together in a central location so you can have that city center, community feel in a place that you can come and spend your day."

Pelham will cut the ribbon on rec center Friday, January 5 at 5:45 p.m. Residents will have the opportunity to tour the facility afterwards.

