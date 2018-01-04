DCH employees work to fight the spread of the flu

Sammy Watson, Director of Community Relations for DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, did his part and got a flu shot.



Over the past several years, the hospital has made getting flu shots one of two options employees can choose to protect others from getting the illness.



"If a person for some reason cannot take the flu shot, if they're an employee here, they must wear a mask during flu season," Watson said.



The hospital says of the nearly 500 people who had flu like symptoms here in December, 109 of them tested positive.



DCH wants to make sure it doesn't make flu season worse on others.



"If the flu is widespread, if we're not vaccinated against the flu, then we're going to get it just as all the folks in community are. We're not going to be immune from that," Watson explained.



DCH has more than 4,500 employees.



They're able to get free flu shots at the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.