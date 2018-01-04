Accuser sues Roy Moore and his campaign for defamation

One of the women who spoke to the Washington Post back in November and accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was 14 years old has sued Mr. Moore and his campaign for defamation in relation to statements made about her during his campaign for U.S. Senate.

In a statement, Leigh Corfman says Moore and his campaign need to be held responsible for their actions.

Corfman says Moore sexually abused her when she was 14.

During the campaign, Corfman says Moore and the campaign repeatedly called her a liar and ignored her requests to stop attacking her.

You can read her statement in its entirety below:

The decision to sue Mr. Moore and his campaign committee was difficult, but they need to be held responsible for their actions. Mr. Moore sexually abused me when I was only 14 years old. Then he and his campaign called me a liar and immoral when I publicly disclosed his misconduct. They ignored my requests to stop attacking me and to acknowledge the truth. Just last week, after the election, they filed a lawsuit in which they once again called me a liar. By this lawsuit, I seek to do what I could not do as a 14-year-old—hold Mr. Moore and those who enable him accountable. - Statement from Leigh Corfman

A Roy Moore campaign spokesman released the following statement about the lawsuit: "We look forward to transparently discussing these matters in a court of law."

There has not been any comment yet from Mr. Moore.

To view the complaint in its entirety, you can see it below:

