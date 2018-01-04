Leaks causing icy issues in downtown Birmingham

Small water leaks are causing some big headaches in the downtown Birmingham area.

Drivers heading down Richard Arrington are having to make detours because a leak has created a sheet of ice.

A spokeswoman for the Southern Research Institute said Wednesday they started noticing drivers slipping on the roadway. Southern Research Institute notified water works a couple of months ago. She says a patch was done, but it didn't work.

On Wednesday, Birmingham Police put out barriers to stop drivers going down a dangerous hill.

"We have these minor leaks all the time. We have major ones all the time. The minor ones may slip through the crack at times, but when it's colder, it's turning into ice, creating safety hazards," said Rick Jackson, spokesman for BWWB.

After WBRC notified the Birmingham Water Works Board, a crew showed up to inspect the leak. Jackson says this is an ongoing problem. "We have to keep up over 4,000 miles of main throughout our system and a lot of that is over a hundred years old. Old galvanized steel," Jackson said.

That steel is being replaced as a part of the water board's capital project. Jack Rabbit BP had to block off part of the parking lot earlier this week because another leak created an ice threat.

Jackson said the problem may even grow next week with a warm up. "We have our crews already lined up to handle these breaks. Anytime we have a shift in temperatures we will see more minor breaks," Jackson said.