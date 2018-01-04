Leaks causing icy issues in downtown Birmingham

Church safety is on the minds of a lot of people after a number of deadly church shootings last year. A new proposed bill in Alabama is intended to protect congregations throughout the state.More >>
There have been an unusual amount of calls recently about coyotes making multiple appearances in Vestavia Hills yards.More >>
A major repair effort tries to beat the clock in Tuscaloosa as workers try to deal with the damage done by flooding at a high school. Just days before school starts again, several pipe lines burst at Northridge High School.More >>
The city of Pelham will hold the ribbon cutting for its new recreation center on Friday. It’s just the latest project completed by the city.More >>
A report from the Centers for Disease Control released Thursday still ranks Alabama as having some of the highest infant mortality rates in the U.S.More >>
