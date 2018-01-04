Inmate who escaped maximum-security prison charged with felony e - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Inmate who escaped maximum-security prison charged with felony escape

L to R: Antwone Wilson, Ronald King. (Source: Alabama Dept. of Corrections) L to R: Antwone Wilson, Ronald King. (Source: Alabama Dept. of Corrections)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One of two prison inmates who escaped a maximum-security prison in December has been charged with first-degree felony escape.

Court documents show Ronald King is facing one count of first-degree escape after somehow breaking out of St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Dec. 4.

King’s case has been bound over to a grand jury.

King was recaptured in Birmingham one day after escaping. A second inmate that escaped, Antwone Wilson, was later arrested in Florida.

A spokesperson for Alabama’s Department of Corrections said the escape is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly