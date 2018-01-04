Free haircuts offered to students on Sunday at Elington Community Centre

Heading back to school in style! Some area barbers are donating their talents to give free haircuts to students this weekend.

The haircuts will be given on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Elington Community Centre. The event will include barbers from different shops, music, motivational speakers and more!

"Brings down bullying because some kids are not fortunate, their parents are not fortunate enough to get them haircuts. Brings down bullying, stops a lot of fights and confusion, and boots self-esteem. I mean, everyone feels good when they look good," said Dejuan Hall of Sohoz Barber and Beauty Lounge.

SoHoz Beauty and Barber on Lakeshore offers free haircuts monthly to students.

