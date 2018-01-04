FIRST ALERT for dangerous cold through Friday morning

A light breeze continues Thursday evening and will cause thermometer readings in the 20s to feel like teens on our skin. A HARD FREEZE WARNING remains in effect through 9 a.m. Friday. Continue to cover up and keep your pets protected from the cold along with your exposed pipes! Hopefully we won’t have to report on any more water pipes bursting. Temperatures drop back into the teens overnight and skies remain clear and winds light. Sunshine will once again be abundant Friday and temperatures will be milder but still below normal by about 10 degrees.

Temperatures start rebounding over the weekend and definitely by next week. It will still be chilly to start on Saturday morning but after that we won’t have to deal with sub-freezing temperatures much longer.

Rain is likely on Monday and temperatures will be close to the normal high of 54 degrees. If you are traveling to Atlanta for the game, you might want to leave on Sunday if you don’t want to travel in the rain.

Drier weather returns on Tuesday through early Thursday before our next rain maker gets here. This time next week we could be enjoying highs in the lower 60s!

