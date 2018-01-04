Murdock resigns from Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Justice Glenn Murdock is stepping down from the Alabama Supreme Court.

Murdock announced his resignation Thursday in a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Murdock said his resignation will be effective on Jan. 16.

The retiring associate justice wrote in his letter to Ivey that he wanted to "explore other professional opportunities and other ways in which I might be of service to our state."

Murdock said over the years he tried to carry out duties with a goal to "just do what is right in each case."

Murdock was elected to the state's high court in 2012. He previously served on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

This story has been corrected to use the correct spelling of Justice Murdock's name

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.