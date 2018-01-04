Man indicted on capital murder charge over body in freezer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi grand jury has indicted an Oregon native on a capital murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer.

The Sun Herald reports that 41-year-old Thomas Elliot Stafford is charged with strangling 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. during a robbery at a Jackson County home in March 2017.

Federal marshals arrested Stafford in Portland, Oregon, after the killing.

Kirkendall's body was found in an unplugged freezer. His stolen Cadillac was found in Alabama. Authorities have said Stafford sold the car to a cousin for some cash and a gun.

Stafford's trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5. If convicted, he faces a possible death sentence.

