Alabama, Georgia amusement parks enter wager over outcome of National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will face off in the National Championship Game on Monday, and two amusement parks are having some fun with a friendly wager!

Alabama Splash Adventure and Six Flags over Georgia have agreed to temporarily rename one of their own roller coasters if the opposing team wins. If Bama wins, Six Flags over Georgia will rename the Georgia Scorcher the “Alabama Scorcher.” If Georgia wins, Alabama Splash Adventure will rename the Rampage roller coaster the “Georgia Rampage.”

“When Alabama beats Georgia in the National Championship game, I look forward to seeing the Alabama Scorcher rising high above Six Flags. Roll Tide!” President of Alabama Splash Adventure Dan Koch said.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

