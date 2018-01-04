Alabama, Georgia amusement parks enter wager over outcome of National Championship Game

After the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama, more than 15 organizations including the NAACP and National Urban League put pressure on Senator Doug Jones to hire a more diverse staff.More >>
Birmingham police responded to reports of fatal gunfire in the 1500 Block of Warrior Road on Wednesday night.More >>
Charging your phone could give hackers easy access to your information. You might not find out about it until it’s too late.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will face off in the National Championship Game on Monday, and two amusement parks are having some fun with a friendly wager!More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
