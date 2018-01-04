Rejoice, Lost is headed to Hulu!

Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.

Netflix's new series The End of the F***ing World looks depressing in the best way

Kate Beckinsale's first project in the new year will have her channeling her inner Jason Bourne

Kate Beckinsale to channel her inner Jason Bourne for Amazon's The Widow

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September

By Keisha Hatchett,

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, the series follows the survivors of Oceanic Air flight 815 who were flying from Sydney to Los Angeles when their plane crashed on a mysterious island in the Pacific. Episodes were typically highlighted by flashbacks and flash and in later years, supernatural elements such as that infamous Black Smoke Monster.

Due to its shooting location in Oahu, Hawaii and its large ensemble cast, Lost was one of the most expensive shows of its time. The all-star lineup included Josh Holloway, Emilie de Ravin, Ian Somerhalder, Jorge Garcia, Naveen Andrews, Daniel Dae Kim, Evangeline Lilly, Harold Perrineau, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Emerson and Lord of the Rings alum Dominic Monaghan.

The series joins other Disney/ABC Television Group series recently added including Designated Survivor, the original TGIF lineup,The Golden Girls, black-ish and more.

Catch all 121 episodes of Lost streaming on Hulu now.

