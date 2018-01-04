Rejoice, Lost is headed to Hulu! - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rejoice, Lost is headed to Hulu!

By Keisha Hatchett,

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, the series follows the survivors of Oceanic Air flight 815 who were flying from Sydney to Los Angeles when their plane crashed on a mysterious island in the Pacific. Episodes were typically highlighted by flashbacks and flash and in later years, supernatural elements such as that infamous Black Smoke Monster.

Due to its shooting location in Oahu, Hawaii and its large ensemble cast, Lost was one of the most expensive shows of its time. The all-star lineup included Josh Holloway, Emilie de Ravin, Ian Somerhalder, Jorge Garcia, Naveen Andrews, Daniel Dae Kim, Evangeline Lilly, Harold Perrineau, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Emerson and Lord of the Rings alum Dominic Monaghan.

The series joins other Disney/ABC Television Group series recently added including Designated Survivor, the original TGIF lineup,The Golden Girls, black-ish and more.

Catch all 121 episodes of Lost streaming on Hulu now.

