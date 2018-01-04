Travel options available for Alabama fans going to National Championship Game

Whether it’s spending a couple of nights in Atlanta, or driving to the game and then right back, Alabama fans are making travel plans for Monday’s National Championship game.



The Tuscaloosa County Chapter of The University of Alabama National Alumni Association is offering a bus trip from Tuscaloosa to Atlanta and back on Monday.



The cost is $75 per person and proceeds go to scholarships. The deadline to register is Thursday, Jan. 4.



The chapter has more information on its Facebook page.



Through its travel partner Primesport, the UA National Alumni Association is offering a two-night hotel package in Atlanta. The chapter will also host three different tailgate parties for fans in Atlanta. The travel package and events are open to all fans, not just association members or UA alumni.



Even with high ticket prices, the Alumni Association says it is seeing particular excitement and interest for people to travel to this game.



“I don't know that after the Iron Bowl people thought we'd be here, and so to turn around now and be headed to Atlanta, there's just been a lot of excitement and demand for people that want to be engaged and involved in this,” UA National Alumni Association Manager of Chapter Development and Special Events Jim Bob Horn said.



The hotel package starts at $850 per person, without a game ticket. Horn said there is an option to add a ticket to the package.

Find more details here about the travel package here.

Find details here about the Atlanta tailgate parties here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.