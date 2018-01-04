FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold re-intensifies tonight

A HARD FREEZE WARNING continues through 9 a.m. Friday. During this cold stretch of time be sure to keep your pipes well insulated, to cover up and to bring pets inside. If a pet has to be outside, then be sure they have shelter and food and water. Check the water multiple times a day because it can freeze quickly.



Today we will see sunshine and feels like temperatures in the 20s and teens. Tonight expect clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the teens.

Sunshine ends the week and milder afternoon highs in the lower 40s.



Temperatures start to turn around over the weekend and definitely by next week. It will still be chilly to start on Saturday morning but after that we won’t have to deal with sub-freezing temperatures much longer.



Rain is likely on Monday and temperatures will be close to the normal high of 54 degrees. Drier weather returns on Tuesday through early Thursday before our next rain maker gets here.

This time next week we could be enjoying highs in the lower 60s!



