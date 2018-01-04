2 people injured in shooting, apparent stabbing in Jacksonville - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville police are investigating after a man was found shot at Walmart and another man showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds. 

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at the location in the 1600 block of Pelham Road South found a man suffering from a gunshot wound stumbling near the store's tire center. 

He was flown to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown, according to a news release. 

Another victim arrived at Jacksonville R.M.C. with what appeared to be stab wounds. His injuries are non life-threatening. 

Police have not identified the victims in the incident. 

The Calhoun County District Attorney's office has been notified. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

