2 men arrested following shooting, apparent stabbing in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police are investigating after a man was found shot at Walmart and another man showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the location in the 1600 block of Pelham Road South found a man suffering from a gunshot wound stumbling near the store's tire center.

Authorities have identified the victim as 43-year-old Johnny Stanton McIntyre.

He was flown to UAB Hospital for treatment where he remains on Friday.

Another victim, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Taylor Hensley, arrived at Jacksonville RMC with what appeared to be stab wounds. His injuries are non life-threatening.

Police arrested Hensley on Wednesday night after his release from the hospital. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Police also arrested the shooter, 20-year-old De'Abra Richmond. He is charged with first-degree assault.

