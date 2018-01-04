FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold air!

Our Hard Freeze Warning remains in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.

While we are expecting plenty of sunshine today, many places may not warm above the freezing point. And, for areas that do, it will still feel freezing cold due to our wind chill.

To make matters worse, our lows tonight will likely drop into the mid-teens into most areas.

Under sunny skies, look for highs on Friday near 38 degrees.

At least we begin to get some relief from the cold by the weekend, with highs warming into the 40s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The warmer air comes just in time. We have a wet weather system due in here Sunday night into Monday. Temps should only bottom out close to 42 degrees Sunday night and warm into the 50s Monday.

Much milder air takes us into midweek next week as well.

