3 family members, puppies escape Bessemer house fire

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Three family members and their puppies are OK after an early morning house fire in Bessemer. 

The fire was contained to the attic of a house in the 110 block of 14th Avenue. One of the three people in the home, who are all cousins, told her male cousin that she saw a flickering light in the attic. He realized that it was a fire after going to investigate. 

The three were able to grab some personal items and their dogs before escaping.

