3 family members, puppies escape Bessemer house fire

Three family members and their puppies are OK after an early morning house fire in Bessemer.

The fire was contained to the attic of a house in the 110 block of 14th Avenue. One of the three people in the home, who are all cousins, told her male cousin that she saw a flickering light in the attic. He realized that it was a fire after going to investigate.

The three were able to grab some personal items and their dogs before escaping.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.