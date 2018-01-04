Several streets closed around UAB due to water main breaks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Several streets closed around UAB due to water main breaks

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UAB's Kaul and Administrative Buildings are now closed after a water main break and icy road conditions closed several streets around the campus. 

The biggest break is at University Boulevard and 20th Street South. The calls for the water main breaks came in at 11 p.m.

The two buildings are expected to open Friday. 

University Boulevard will be closed to 7th Avenue South and from 19th to 21st Streets South until Thursday night. 

Water has been shut off to UAB's Administration Building and the Kaul building.The DoubleTree and Residence Inn hotels also do not have water. 

Service is expected to be restored around  4 p.m.

