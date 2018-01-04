Several streets closed around UAB due to water main breaks

UAB's Kaul and Administrative Buildings are now closed after a water main break and icy road conditions closed several streets around the campus.

The biggest break is at University Boulevard and 20th Street South. The calls for the water main breaks came in at 11 p.m.

The two buildings are expected to open Friday.

University Boulevard will be closed to 7th Avenue South and from 19th to 21st Streets South until Thursday night.

Water has been shut off to UAB's Administration Building and the Kaul building.The DoubleTree and Residence Inn hotels also do not have water.

Service is expected to be restored around 4 p.m.

General manager of engineering with @BhamWaterWorks says they're still looking for leak. Type of break depends on how long it'll take to fix. A clean up and down break can be clamped. Lateral break will be more Labor & time intensive @WBRCtraffic @WBRCnews — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) January 4, 2018

Water shut off to nearby businesses like Double Tree Hotel on 20th St. Working to see if any UAB buildings impacted. @WBRCtraffic @WBRCnews @UABNews https://t.co/N1dhIUC1OZ — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) January 4, 2018

Just witnessed nearly two wrecks! Drivers flying down 20th St hill towards University Blvd and slamming on brakes when they see tiny orange cones. Two lanes trying to turn around and it's a mess! @WBRCtraffic @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/q5mgPN6zl9 — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) January 4, 2018

