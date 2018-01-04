Jefferson County Probate Judge says President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission was 'a waste of time and taxpayers' money'

Just eight months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the "Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity" he signed another disbanding the commission. The decision came down Wednesday evening.

Vice President Mike Pence chaired the commission that was supposed to address widespread voter fraud following the 2016 Presidential Election. The commission was composed of 14 board members including the only Alabamian, Jefferson County Probate Judge, Alan King.

King said he received an email around 6:15pm on Wednesday alerting him that the commission was dissolving. He said it was welcomed news.

"This was a wild goose chase. It was always a wild good chase. This is good news for me. And it's good news for this nation," he said.

The premise of the commission was to tackle voter fraud across the country, but King, who also serves as the chief election official in Jefferson County said voter fraud is a myth. "Let's get on to some real issues and let's stop worrying about an urban legend of voter fraud that was never there."

Instead, he wanted the commission to focus on other issues of voting. He submitted a list of 10 recommendations that included improving voter technology, addressing voter suppression and alleged Russian hacking of the 2016 Presidential Election.

But King said those issues were never addressed. Instead he was only met with more questions and concerns.

"I wanted to know how this commission was supposed to work, who would be called as witnesses, what were their credentials. I wanted to know who was paying for all of this," continued King. "I was on the verge of filing a lawsuit myself simply because I wanted answers."

The commission met twice over the last eight months. The first time was in Washington D.C. and the second in New Hampshire. King said there were plans to meet again Iater this month.

"There was never an agenda. There was never anything presented. I really thought we would get an overview of what we were going to do," he continued.

In a statement from the White House, the administration cites lawsuits and several states who refused to submit voter information to the commission. Alabama was one of the states that refused to hand over voter data.

"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry. Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission," the White House said in a statement.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill received a letter from the election commission this summer wanting his office to give up voter data, but he refused.

"A lot of people were very excited about having a national opportunity to introduce the conversation about voter fraud, unfortunately because the way it was rolled out there was some different expectations and some different miscommunication that occurred that put the commission on the path of destruction," said Merrill.

Despite the refusal, Merrill believes there is voter fraud in the state.

"Since I've been to Secretary of State, we've had six convictions of voter fraud and we had three elections that have been overturned. It's important to note that the integrity of the vote is a very significant thing that we have today. I want to make sure that people know that when they vote their voices are heard and the vote is counted," Merrill continued.

The White House has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review its initial findings from the commission and determine the next courses of action.

