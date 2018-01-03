Senator Jones hires diverse staff after calls from groups who want more diversity in Congress

After the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama, more than 15 organizations, including the NAACP and National Urban League, put pressure on Senator Doug Jones to hire a more diverse staff.



On Tuesday, Jones named Birmingham native Dana Gresham has his chief of staff.



Le'Darius Hilliard, Chairman of the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats, believes Jones' move to hire Gresham shows that the Senator is actually listening to voters.



"The office of Senator or Legislator, it should be definitely indicative of that in which it represents, and having minority inside the office of a U.S. Senator, what I'm to understand, the only Senator to be able to have a black staff member, is a big accomplishment,” Hilliard said.



Gresham has over 14 years of Capitol Hill experience, including senior staff positions within the Alabama congressional delegation, and he spent a number of years as Legislative Liaison and Assistant Secretary for Governmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Transportation in the Obama administration.



Hilliard believes having Gresham as Jones' chief of staff will pay dividends to Alabama.



“He seems to have a wealth of knowledge already when it comes to not only the legislative process, but this district,” Hilliard added.

Gresham also served as chief of state for former Alabama Representative Artur Davis and a Congressional aide and director for former Congressman Bud Cramer.



Groups who pushed for Jones to hire a more diverse staff say it’s an important moment in the movement to make the Senate truly representative for all Americans.



