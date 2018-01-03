Man shot to death on Warrior Road

Birmingham police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 Block of Warrior Road on Wednesday night.

Officials say the victim was a black male in his 20s.

First responders attempted to administer CPR, but were not able to revive the victim.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional details.

