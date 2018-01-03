Man shot to death following attempted car theft on Warrior Road identified

Birmingham police responded to reports of fatal gunfire in the 1500 Block of Warrior Road on Wednesday night.

Officials have identified the victim as 18-year-old Elie Miller.

First responders attempted to administer CPR, but were not able to revive Miller.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Miller and his twin brother got inside a running car outside King's Store. A female passenger was inside.

The driver of the car was inside the store making a purchase when he saw the two males get into his vehicle.

Police say the driver went outside and confronted the men attempting to take his car and possibly harm his passenger. A physical altercation ensued and shots were fired, fatally wounding Miller.

The brothers attempted to flee the scene on foot, and one brother returned to the scene when he realized the other had been shot, according to police.

He is in custody.

“A family now has to mourn the loss of a son. In this case, the actions of two twin brothers resulted in one of them losing their life. So unfortunate," said Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham police.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.