Man extricated from truck following wreck on I-459 SB

Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound between I-65 and Acton Road.

Hoover Fire PIO Rusty Lowe says a man driving a truck left the roadway and went into the median and down into a ravine.

Firefighters had to repel down to get the man and pull him from the vehicle.

Lowe says the man is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

