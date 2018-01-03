Hale Co. family of man murdered allegedly by nephew speaks out

A family in Hale County family is in mourning, shock and disbelief. One member of their family is accused of killing his uncle.



52-year-old Kenneth Mickens, known as Batman by his loved ones, was a father, grandfather and fiancée.



Just before the new year, his life was cut short by his own blood, according to his family. They're still trying to make sense of it all.



“I'm in denial right now,” said Charlene Howard, Mickens' niece.



For Mickens' nieces Charlene and Felicia, his death hits them even harder because of the circumstances surrounding the shooting over a family dispute.



“We, just like any other family that had a family tragedy, we got to deal with it, we got to come together as one,” said Howard.



His nieces explain it's hard to do when their cousin Benjamin Curtis was the one arrested for their uncle's murder.



“I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy,” said Felicia Braggs, Mickens' niece.



Both nieces said Mickens will be remembered for going above and beyond for others.



“Uncle Bat loved his family,” said Howard.



Mickens loved his fiancée, Melissa Cabbill, who he lived with in Texas. She said he was a hard worker.



“So, I had to call his coworkers and tell them what happened. They can't believe it,” said Cabbil.



Cabbil said when he came to Alabama for the holidays, she never thought it would be the last time she'd ever see him.



“I still am trying to wrap around the fact that he's not coming back home. You don't imagine someone is going to go out of town and never not come back,” said Cabbil.

One of Mickens' sons, Keon M. Paige, said their goal is to lay their father to rest this Saturday.



