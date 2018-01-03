FIRST ALERT: Expect wind chills in the single digits Wednesday night

The hard freeze warning continues through Friday morning. Unfortunately, we will not have the clouds to help keep us warmer Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be brutal and heading down into the lower to mid teens. I can't stress enough protecting the pets and pipes tonight.



Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures will again fall into the mid teens by Friday morning. We can expect more sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 30s.



The weekend will be a bit warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear with lows around 25 degrees. Sunday should be mainly dry and sunny with highs near 50.



The wet weather returns will widespread rain as early as late Sunday night and continuing through Monday. Rain chances will be around 80 percent. There is no threat for winter weather or severe weather. Go ahead and plan on a wet commute early Monday. Temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the mid 50s. Rain chances will decrease by Monday night with sunny skies expected on Tuesday. Temperatures next week should be a bit milder with highs in the 50s.

