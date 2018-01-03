Auburn's Jeff Holland to forgo senior season, enter NFL draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn's Jeff Holland to forgo senior season, enter NFL draft

Wednesday night Auburn outside linebacker Jeff Holland tweeted his decision to forego his senior season on the Plains and enter April's NFL Draft.
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.

Wednesday night Auburn outside linebacker Jeff Holland tweeted his decision to forgo his senior season on the Plains and enter April's NFL draft.

Holland led Auburn with 10 sacks this season, which was third most in the SEC.

He also picked up 13 tackles for loss.

“Jeff Holland had an outstanding junior year and was one of our most improved players. Jeff’s love and passion for the game of football is contagious, and it will carry over to the next level. I appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him the best,” stated Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

