Center Point firefighters dealing with cold weather complications

Birmingham police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 Block of Warrior Road on Wednesday night. Officials say the victim was a black male in his 20s. First responders attempted to administer CPR, but were not able to revive the victim.More >>
A family in Hale County family is in mourning, shock, and disbelief. One member of their family is accused of killing his uncle.More >>
Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound between I-65 and Acton Road.More >>
The hard freeze warning continues through Friday morning. Unfortunately, we will not have the clouds to help keep us warmer Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be brutal and heading down into the lower to mid teens.More >>
Many 12-year-olds want a party for their birthday, but not Naomi Washington. She wanted to volunteer.More >>
