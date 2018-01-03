Center Point firefighters dealing with cold weather complications

Most firefighters train constantly, but the cold temperatures do complicate their jobs somewhat.



“Your equipment doesn’t want to run right. You’ve got to take extra precautions to make sure it works right when you need it,” said Captain Brandon Self, Center Point Fire Marshal. “When you have fire, you need water, and water freezes.”



However, outside of that, there are also the practical matters. That includes taking care of the men and women fighting on the front lines.



“Who wants to be wet and cold, then hot, then wet and cold, then hot,” said Self.



The cold weather can even create situations for first responders, like that spill at Moore Oil Company on Tuesday.



“The water in that mix froze and it expanded and it basically broke the valve,” said Self.



What spilled out is a gas-oil mixture. On Wednesday, crews were still working to get it all cleaned up.



“Low frequency, high risk, but you have to prepare for those just like you do the others. And just when the time comes you’ve got to be ready,” continued Self.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.